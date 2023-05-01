FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The month of April is now in the books! Many parts of the month did not feel like April though. In fact, we had moments where it felt like summer and moments where it felt more like winter…

Temperature-wise, we ended up very close to average. The middle of the month featured a nice stretch of summer-like, above average days that coincided with the first homestand of the TinCaps season! However, we trended cooler to end the month and had some big temperature swings. Our warmest temperature of the month of 84 degrees occurred on April 20th.

We set two record high temperatures in April. We eclipsed the old record by two degrees on April 14th by climbing all the way up to 83 degrees. Our 84 degree high temperature on the 20th tied a 1985 record high. Incredibly, we then set a new record low temperature less than a week later, as we dropped down to 28 degrees the morning of April 26th. This eclipsed the old record by one degree.

We had a total of four 80 degree days in April, which is our most since the five days we saw in 2010. We did not come close to the record of nine days set back in 1899 though.

In terms of precipitation, we ended up just shy of two inches. This is quite a bit below average and the most precipitation we saw in one day was only 0.54 inches on April 28th. After starting the year with three straight months of above average precipitation, April ended that pattern. It was nice to have the long stretch of dry days coincide with the summer-like air toward the middle of the month.

We’ve had some big April snows before. This year though, only a trace of snow was recorded on April 17th and 24th. This is not a measurable amount and it is looking less likely we will break our record for the longest time between the first measurable snow of the fall and the last measurable snow of the spring. However, snow has occurred in early May before, so we are not out of the woods yet to break this record.

April was a relatively cloudy month, as we finished up with only 35 percent of the possible sunshine we could have seen. There were five predominantly sunny days, 11 partly cloudy days, and 14 mainly cloudy days.

May is starting off on a very cold note. We will not set the record for the lowest high temperature ever for May 1st, as Fort Wayne climbed higher than 41 degrees Monday afternoon. However, we are expected to end our streak of days at 50 degrees or higher to begin the month of May. The last time Fort Wayne began May with temperatures below 50 degrees was back in 1935.

Temperatures in the 40s are well below where we should be to open up the month of May. We typically see high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and low temperatures in the mid-40s to begin the month. This means our high temperatures this year on May 1st are colder than our average low temperatures! By the end of the month though, we average highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and lows in the mid-50s. May is also the wettest month on average, with over four and a half inches of precipitation.

The outlook for the rest of the month is cooler than average and drier than average. The chance for below average temperatures is lower than the chance for drier than average conditions though. We look to dry out and warm up more after this cold and unsettled start to the month.

We hope you enjoy the month that transitions us into more summer-like conditions!