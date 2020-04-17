April 17th a surprisingly frequent day for Fort Wayne snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As expected, a winter weather system crossed northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio bringing snow around Fort Wayne and points north. Rain mixed in, at times, but that rain was most common in spots south of Fort Wayne where little snowfall was experienced.

At the Fort Wayne International Airport, 1.5″ of snow fell and that’s the amount that goes down as the city’s official total for the day.

In digging up the data on snowfalls of 1″ or more in Fort Wayne from April 17 through the end of the snow season, an interesting discovery was made. Fort Wayne has experienced 1″ of snow or more on April 17 or later only six times in its history, yet 3 of those six times have been on an April 17!

The other April 17 snowfalls came in 1949 (1.8″) and 1961 (1.4″). A couple of weather watchers report that the 1961 snow was much heavier elsewhere in the region with Rick McCoy, Emergency Management Director in Van Wert County, recording 9″ of snow in Van Wert’s city weather statistics.

For our April 17, 2020 snowfall, the highest amounts were picked up north of Fort Wayne where fewer raindrops fell. The highest reported totals reached 4″ in Auburn and Fairfield Center. Both locations are in DeKalb County.