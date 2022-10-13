Freeze warning map accurate as of story publish time at 3:50 pm on 10/13. Check the WANE Weather Alerts page for the most up-to-date info.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Freeze Warning has been issued for areas northwest of Fort Wayne for Friday morning (2 am – 9 am). While these areas are most likely to experience a freeze, the National Weather Service notes that all spots across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio have a chance of experiencing a freeze tonight and the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team agrees.

A mostly clear sky tonight, teamed with winds lightening up, supports our temps falling to just below the freezing mark.

However, there is a chance our southwesterly winds could stay just strong enough during the early morning to prevent the temps from falling to 32° or below. If temps only drop to the mid-30s, frost is not a likely scenario, since our air is currently very dry and does not have a high moisture content.

If plants are damaged tonight, it will come as a result of temps falling to 32° or below, so bring in those plants or cover them up with cloth to protect them.