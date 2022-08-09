FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is time to go back to school and that means students and parents alike will be paying close attention to the bus stop forecast.

If you’re heading out in the morning and are looking for the perfect back-to-school photo, you’re probably hoping for the weather to cooperate.

Three area school districts begin classes on Wednesday. This includes Fort Wayne Community Schools, Southwest Allen County Schools, and East Allen County Schools. Thursday is the first day for Northwest Allen County Schools.

For Wednesday, August 10th, we average a high temperature of around 83 degrees and average a low temperature around 62 degrees in Fort Wayne. Normally, 0.13 inches of rain is recorded on an average August 10th.

Examining the past ten August 10ths in Fort Wayne, six of them have seen measurable rainfall. With the exception of 2012, each year has featured highs in the 80s and 90s. 2016 was the warmest, with a high of 94 degrees.

Now that we’ve looked at the numbers for August 10th, let’s take a look at the numbers for the past ten First Days of School for Fort Wayne Community Schools.

Generally, we’ve managed to avoid very hot days, with no highs in the 90s being observed. In fact, we’ve seen highs in the 70s three times, including last year. There’s also been some cool mornings to start the school year, especially in 2012 when the low temperature was 51 degrees. As far as rain goes, amounts have been on the lighter side, with the highest precipitation report of 0.37 inches coming in 2016.

What does this year have in store? Well our trend of avoiding hot days will continue, along with us being dry. Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the latest. We hope you have a great start to the new school year!