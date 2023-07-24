FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has forecasted Air Quality Action Days (AQAD) to continue o Tuesday, July 25, across northern Indiana. Air quality is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) level as indicated below.

IDEM is forecasting high levels of fine particles (PM 2.5 ) due to smoke from Canadian wildfires in the following regions:

North Central Indiana , including the cities of: Elkhart, Goshen, Knox, Logansport, Plymouth, Peru, South Bend, Warsaw, Winamac and all other cities within the area.



, including the cities of: Elkhart, Goshen, Knox, Logansport, Plymouth, Peru, South Bend, Warsaw, Winamac and all other cities within the area. Northeast Indiana , including the cities of: Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, Wabash and all other cities within the area.



, including the cities of: Angola, Auburn, Decatur, Fort Wayne, Hartford, Huntington City, LaGrange, Marion, Portland, Wabash and all other cities within the area. Northwest Indiana, including the cities of: Crown Point, Gary, Hammond, Kentland, LaPorte, Michigan City, Portage, Rensselaer, Valparaiso and all other cities within the area.

A state map including regions and affected counties is available at SmogWatch.IN.gov.

Note: IDEM forecasts are based, solely or in part, on data from air quality monitors located throughout the state. IDEM encourages residents of counties within or bordering the affected region(s) to heed the forecast. Air quality information for all Indiana counties can be found at SmogWatch.IN.gov.

Some municipalities have additional open burning restrictions on AQADs. For more information, see idem.IN.gov/openburning/laws-and-rules.

Air Quality Action Days are in effect from midnight to 11:59 p.m. (24-hours) on the specified date.

IDEM encourages everyone to help improve air quality by making changes to daily habits on Air Quality Action Days. You can: