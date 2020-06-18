Air Quality Action Day issued

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Air quality is expected to be worse than normal in northeast Indiana on Thursday. An Air Quality Action Day has been issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team also cautions those in northwest Ohio to be on alert.

Air Quality Action Days are issued when ground-level ozone is forecast to be in higher amounts than usual. Ground-level ozone is formed when hot air and sunshine “bake” factory emissions, vehicle exhaust and gasoline vapors. Light winds, causing lack of air movement and warm temperatures, will result in this poor air quality.

Ground-level ozone can irritate your lungs, leading to coughing and difficulty breathing. The elderly, children and those with heart or lung problems should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Higher levels of ozone can be prevented by changing some daily habits. This includes carpooling, biking, walking or taking the bus to travel, avoiding filling gas tanks until after 7 pm, and conserving energy by turning off lights.

This story is contributed by WANE Weather Intern Natasha Leland.