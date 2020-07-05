Air quality a concern for Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Air quality is expected to be worse than is typical in northeast Indiana tomorrow. An Air Quality Action Day has been issued for Monday, July 6th, by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).

Air Quality Action Days are issued when the amount of ground-level ozone is forecast to be higher than usual. Ground-level ozone is formed when hot air and sunshine “bake” factory emissions, vehicle exhaust and gasoline vapors. Light winds, causing lack of air movement and warm temperatures, will result in this poor air quality.

Those who have respiratory health issues should be on high alert Monday, as the effects from poor air quality will be amplified.

People can do their part in helping to reduce the amount of ground-level ozone by making some changes to daily routines. Travel by carpool, bike, or walking can help reduce ozone. It’s also suggested that you avoid filling up your gas tank until after 7 PM.