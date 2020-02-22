Actor Michael Sheen crowdfunding for storm Dennis and recovery efforts

WEST MIDLANDS (AP) — Welsh actor Michael Sheen is raising money for recovery efforts from Storm Dennis.

Last weekend, Storm Dennis brought a month’s worth of rain in just 48 hours to the UK. South Wales received the brunt of the storm.

Sheen, who is from Port Talbot, Wales, has been in New York getting updates through friends and family and news reports.

He’s launched a GoFundMe effort to crowdsource money to help with relief.

The Environment Agency said England has already received 141% of its average February rainfall.

