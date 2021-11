FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A “fire rainbow” was spotted in the sky over Fort Wayne on Monday.



It’s an atmospheric phenomenon that occurs when sunlight passes through the ice crystals of high, thin cirrus clouds in just the right way that the colors of the rainbow are separated and made visible to the naked eye.

A “fire rainbow” is also known as a circumhorizontal arc.

