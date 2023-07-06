FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The latest drought data released on July 6 continues to show LaGrange and Angola in the worst shape. These areas are under a “Severe Drought” and are unchanged from last week.

Auburn, Bryan, and Defiance have not budged from their “Moderate Drought” stage.

Recent rainfall has brought improvements from Warsaw to Columbia City To Fort Wayne. These areas were in a “Moderate Drought” last week, but are now considered simply “Abnormally Dry”.

With some weekend rain expected, there may be improvements coming to more of the region when conditions are analyzed, again, next week.