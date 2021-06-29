A look back: 2012 Derecho

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On June 29, 2012, a Derecho tore through the Midwest bringing substantial damage to the area and knocking out power for days. The maximum wind gust measured at Fort Wayne International Airport for the event was 91 mph!

The derecho knocked out power to about 80,000 Fort Wayne residents and over 100,000 outside of Allen County. Nearly 30 trees were destroyed at Headwaters Park alone. The downed trees and power lines led to 15 major roads being blocked at one point in Fort Wayne. Cleanup took weeks in some parts of town.

One thing that many WANE 15 viewers recalled on Facebook was the heat following the storm. High temperatures were in the 90s and even triple digits in the days after, as residents cleaned up and tried to stay cool without power.