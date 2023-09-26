FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival is happening later this week! If you are participating, you will want to know how to dress for the races.

While there are additional races Friday evening, the three primary races take place Saturday. The 10K is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM, the Half Marathon begins at 8:30 AM, and the 4 Mile Walk/Run begins at 10:30 AM.

Here’s an early look at the forecast for this Saturday. We’ll see clear skies in the morning before a few clouds move in by the afternoon. Winds will be light. Temperatures will start out in the mid-50s before climbing into the 70s by the early afternoon when the event wraps up. You may want to take a jacket, but you should be able to shed that jacket pretty quickly.

The Saturday forecast for this year’s Fort4Fitness Fall Festival looks beautiful!

In the Saturday history of the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival, we have generally been blessed with some great weather. At the start of the day, our average temperature is in the 50s and we’re generally around 70 degrees by the end of the event in the early afternoon. These temperatures are slightly cooler compared to this year’s forecast. We’ve been as high as the mid-60s early in the morning and as high as the mid-80s in the early afternoon. We’ve been as low as the mid-40s early in the morning (including last year) and as low as the lower 60s in the early afternoon.

Here’s a look at the temperature history for the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival Saturday.

Here’s a look at the temperature data from the past five instances of the festival. Note the 2020 edition was held virtually because of covid-19. Temperatures early in the morning have been down in the 40s last year, as well as in 2018 and 2017. It was mild in the 60s though in 2021 and 2019 to get things started. By the end of the event, we have been as warm as the 80s in 2021, and as cool as the 60s in 2018 and 2017.

We have seen a variety of temperatures over the past five fall festivals.

Perhaps the more eye-popping statistic is that no rain has been recorded during the Saturday races during 13 of the total 14 in-person fall festivals. The only time it rained was in 2011, when a meager one one-hundredth of an inch was picked up. No rain gear will be needed once again this year!

Fort4Fitness Fall Festival Saturdays have been very dry during the races over the event’s history.

For more information about Fort4Fitness, visit the event’s website here. To track any changes to the forecast, visit our weather page. Enjoy walking, jogging, or running!