FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a chilly Valentine’s Day, but not the coldest we’ve ever seen on the holiday.

Last year was also a good day to stay inside and stay warm, with cold temperatures and three-tenths of an inch of snow falling. You may remember the day after Valentine’s Day more, however, when 10.1 inches of snow fell. This was our biggest February daily snowfall since 1912. The records for the day show we’ve been up in the 60s before, but also well below zero. 1949 had the most precipitation, while 1991 had the most snowfall.

One of the more memorable weather events of the recent past was a blizzard that occurred across the region on Valentine’s Day seven years ago. Check out the top wind gusts recorded in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, including a peak wind gust of 47 mph in Fort Wayne.

Remember a blizzard can occur without snow falling. If snow blows around while meeting the criteria listed below for three hours or more, the event can be classified as a blizzard.

This event is a good example of a blizzard that does not involve a lot of snow. Note that our area recorded relatively light amounts of less than five inches during this event, mainly on Valentine’s Day. Not much snow carried over into the next day for most of our viewing area, as lake effect snow began to taper off. However, areas to our north and west in the National Weather Service Northern Indiana area saw the snow last longer and most of the higher amounts.

You may have thought the winter storm at the beginning of this month was a blizzard, but it did not meet the criteria set by the National Weather Service. In fact, it has been a long time since the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office last issued a Blizzard Warning. You have to go all the way back to February of 2016, almost six years ago.

Will we see a blizzard anytime soon? We hope you had a great Valentine's Day!