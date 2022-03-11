FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In typical Indiana fashion this March has had several ups and downs, but this most recent swing is quite impressive.

Last Saturday many were breaking out the shorts with a high of 72 degrees. The average high for March 5th is 43 degrees. While the highest temperature recorded on March 5th was 80 degrees in 1983.



Fast forward to this Saturday, where a high of 22 degrees is forecast! That’s a difference of 50 degrees between the two weekends. The average high for March 12th is 46 degrees, so we will be well below that mark. It could also be recorded cold, with the lowest maximum temperature for March 12th being 22 degrees in 1984. Since this weekend is going to be a frigid return to winter, let’s think warmer thoughts!



Looking ahead the temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center calls for above-average temperatures for the time frame from March 19th through 25th. In fact, above-average temperatures are favored for a majority of the country, and they are heavily favored for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.

For reference, the average temperature including high and low temperatures during this time is right around 40 degrees. While you will need to bundle up for this weekend the long-term outlook is favoring above-average temperatures, but also in the not too distant future. Forecast information can always be found here.