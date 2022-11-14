FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WANE) – Back on Halloween, 4-year-old Zane Richards’ mom, Michelle, sent in a picture of Zane in his Halloween costume to WANE 15. While some kids might be a ghost, a vampire, or a TV or movie character, Zane didn’t choose any of those. He chose to be a combination of a storm cloud and hurricane reporter.

His mom told us Zane’s plan all along was to be a cloud for Halloween and, once he saw broadcasters covering hurricanes on TV, he wanted to be a hurricane reporter, too. (You can spot his homemade WANE logo sweatshirt in the photo!)

When WANE shared his picture on-air and online, viewers loved seeing his smiling face and cool costume. So, we invited him to come down to the station and be a part of one of our weathercasts with Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri.

The reviews are in and weather watchers loved seeing him in the studio,, too. WANE’s Alyssa Ivanson told Nicholas, “This might’ve been by my favorite forecast you’ve ever done…and it wasn’t because of you.” It’s true…Zane stole the show.