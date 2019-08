FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – August 24, 2016 is a day many Hoosiers remember as a day for the weather record books.

The largest single tornado event to ever occur in August, both in Indiana and Ohio, happened that day.

A warm front produced a total of 24 tornadoes, 9 of which were in our viewing area.

The largest tornado moved through the Woodburn area. It produced winds of up to 165 mph and was rated as an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Visit these links for a look back at some of our coverage.