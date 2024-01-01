FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you thought our winter is off to a warm start, you would be right! With records dating back to 1897, December 2023 will go down as the 2nd warmest on record in the Summit City. Only 2015’s Meteorological Winter has started off on a warmer note.

Just take a look at all those red days on the monthly temperature calendar. Only two days ended up slightly below average, December 11th and December 19th. Our highest temperature was 62 degrees on December 9th. We ultimately ended up nearly nine degrees above average. We saw more than double our average number of December 50 degree and higher days. In fact, we even saw a stretch of four in a row late in December, which included tying our second warmest Christmas on record.

December 2023 was the second warmest December on record in Fort Wayne.

We saw eight 50 degree and higher days in December 2023.

All of this warmth translated to a lack of snowfall. We only picked up a half an inch in December and it all came from lake effect snow on December 18th. This is well below our 7.6 inch December average and ultimately ranks as the 6th least snowy December on record. We actually recorded the 4th least amount of snow in a December in Fort Wayne, but we tie for the 6th least snowiest December month across all the years dating back to 1897.

We saw only a half an inch of snow in December 2023 in Fort Wayne.

This ranks as the 6th least snowy December and the 4th least amount of snow we’ve ever seen in a December.

We instead picked up a decent amount of rain throughout the month, but not enough to help alleviate drought conditions in place across the area. We ended up below average still by 0.78 inches, with the most precipitation of 0.28 inches coming on December 22nd. This means we did not see any day with greater than or equal to a half an inch of precipitation all month long and we ranked as the 36th driest December in Fort Wayne’s history. Most of the area remains in a moderate drought in the latest update to the drought monitor released on Thursday, December 28th.

We saw below average precipitation in December 2023 in Fort Wayne.

We are still in moderate drought conditions across most of the area as the year ends.

All of the warm air and moisture that was around meant we had some foggy days. 17 December days had fog recorded, with dense fog being recorded on three days. The days surrounding Christmas were especially foggy in 2023.

Fog was prevalent throughout December in Fort Wayne, but especially around Christmas.

January is typically a cold and snowy month, with average highs in the 30s all month long. Low temperatures usually dip from the 20s into the teens. January is also our snowiest month, with over ten inches of snow on average.

January is usually a cold month and is our snowiest month.

This means we normally have an opportunity to make up for the lack of snow in December. What is in store for January 2024? We look to continue our trend of above average temperatures and there are equal chances for above or below average precipitation, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

CPC: Above average temperatures probabilities in our area in January 2024.

CPC: Equal chances for above or below average precipitation in our area in January 2024.

We’re starting out the new year mild and quiet, but signs are there we could turn unsettled as we progress toward the middle of the month. You can visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page to track incoming weather systems. Enjoy the start to 2024 and if you like snow, we’ll see if our fortunes change!