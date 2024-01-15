FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bitterly cold temperatures have settled in across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. We hope you are staying safe and keeping warm!

In fact, we experienced the second coldest Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Fort Wayne’s history. Since the holiday was established in 1986, only 2019 featured temperatures that were colder.

2024’s M.L.K. Day ranks as the second coldest on record.

It was a very cold morning in the Summit City. The mercury dropped all the way to -6 degrees. This is our coldest low temperature since we fell to -8 degrees on December 23rd, 2022. Brr!

We saw our coldest morning since December 23rd, 2022, in Fort Wayne Monday.

Last year, we never saw the temperature drop below zero. Our coldest temperature in 2023 was 4 degrees in February. This is only the 19th time we haven’t dropped below zero in a year, with records dating back to 1897. Our average per year is six days below zero, with the most in a given year being 29 days back in 1963.

We have dropped below zero this year, which did not happen last year.

For reference, the coldest temperature we have ever experienced in Fort Wayne is -24 degrees, which occurred on January 12th, 1918. This is over a century ago and one of only three times we’ve dropped below -20 degrees.

-24 degrees is the coldest it has ever been in Fort Wayne.

It has also been awhile since we saw high temperatures confined to the single digits. Monday’s high temperature of 7 degrees is the first time since December 23rd, 2022, since we saw a single digit high. It is also one degree warmer than the next previous high in the single digits, which happened back on January 31st, 2019.

Highs in the single digits have not occurred very much in recent years in Fort Wayne.

Normally, we only average one day per year with high temperatures less than 10 degrees in Fort Wayne. Our record number per year is nine days set back in 1936 and 1977. Our last year with more than one was in 2019, when we added up a total of 3 days. This shows how unusual single digit highs or lower are in the Summit City.

Days with highs less than 10 degrees are not very frequent.

Should we stay below 10 degrees all day Tuesday, we would see our first multi-day stretch below 10 degrees since January 30th and 31st, 2019. Our longest stretch with temperatures below 10 degrees was way back in 1899, when we stayed below 10 degrees for five entire days.

January 30th and 31st, 2019, was our last multi-day stretch of highs below 10 degrees.

Continue to stay warm on Tuesday! For the latest numbers and to find out when it will warm up again, visit our WANE 15 Weather Page.