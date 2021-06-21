211 collecting storm damage reports from weekend storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosiers impacted by the severe storms over the weekend are asked to contact Indiana 211 to report storm damage and help with a statewide damage assessment.

In addition to local public safety crews, Indiana Department of Homeland Security personnel have been deployed to specific counties with damage, including Franklin, Steuben, Jefferson and Monroe counties, Indiana Department of Homeland Security said.

As of 7 p.m. Monday, more than 14,000 Hoosiers remain without power, including counties in the northern part of the state impacted by a storm system that caused damage in the Chicago area. In all, Indiana Department of Homeland Security said more than 20 counties have reported damage thus far.

To help establish a comprehensive assessment of damages, Indiana 211 will be collecting damage reports from Hoosiers. Residents with damage can call 211 or visit the Indiana 211 website.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said Indiana 211 will also be working with the Family and Social Services Administration to help connect Hoosiers with additional services, including temporary housing, food and other essentials. The American Red Cross is also assisting.