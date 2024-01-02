FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2023 is in the books and overall it was a very warm year. We also ended the year below average in terms of our precipitation and snowfall numbers.

With records dating back to 1897, 2023 was our 5th warmest year on record in Fort Wayne. Only 1921, 2012, 1931, and 1998 ranked as warmer years in the Summit City.

2023 was the 5th warmest year in the history of Fort Wayne.

Even though it was the 5th warmest year, we did not experience that extreme of temperatures throughout the year. Our highest temperature was 92 degrees, which happened three times across three different months: June, July, and September. Our lowest temperature stayed above zero at 4 degrees on February 1st.

92° was 2023’s highest temperature in Fort Wayne and 4° was 2023’s lowest temperature.

Precipitation-wise, it was a drier than average year, which contributed to drought conditions developing from time to time; we still remain in a drought as 2024 begins. We ended up with 34.34 inches of precipitation, which is over five inches below our average. We ultimately rank 2023 as the 53rd driest year in Fort Wayne’s history.

2023 was the 53rd driest year in Fort Wayne’s history.

Snow was really lacking all year long. We ended up 18 inches below our annual snow average of 33.6 inches, which puts 2023 as the 7th least snowy year on record. In fact, February was the 3rd least snowy and December was the 6th least snowy on record.

2023 was the 7th least snowy year in Fort Wayne’s history.

Overall, there were not too many big weather events in 2023. We saw some very warm months and some very dry months. The one big event that stands out though is the tornado outbreak that occurred on March 31st in our area. This included an EF-2 tornado in Allen County and an EF-3 tornado in Grant County. A recap of this event can be found here.

Here is a recap of 2023’s top weather headlines, highlighted by the March 31st tornado outbreak.

We will be tracking all of the weather that comes our way in 2024! To learn more weather facts about 2023, visit this link from the National Weather Service.