Wrapping up the weather of 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With 2020 now in the rearview, the numbers are in for how the year turned out weather-wise.

As always there are ebbs and flows of above-average and below-average stretches. Over the course of 2020 when we average our highs and lows, the average 2020 temperatures were just below 52°. Which is 1.14° ABOVE average and goes down as the 14th warmest on record.

Some of the temperature highlights of the year include a hot summer with 25 days at or above 90°. This crushed our average of about 13 days at those marks in a given year. On the other side of the spectrum, we didn’t record a single temperature below 0°. In fact, we only hit 0° once on February 15th.

As for precipitation, we saw 37.24″ on the year, which is just about an inch BELOW average and almost two inches less than what we experienced in 2019. The rainiest day was July 27th where we saw 2.24″.

The spacing of our rain this year was beneficial to farmers as they were able to get their crops in the ground on time in the spring and dry conditions for the harvest in the fall.

Precipitation for 2020 didn’t end up too far off, but it was much less than 2019

As for the snow lovers, 2020 was not your year. The biggest snowfall we saw was 3.5″ on February 26th on our way to only 18.8″ snow on the year. That’s nearly 15 inches BELOW average. 2019 was much more your year where we were right on our average mark.

2020 snowfall was well below the average of 33.5″ we typically see

When you live in a state with four seasons, day-to-day weather can run together, but there are always certain weather events in a year that stand out in our minds.

The summer of 2020 will be remembered for the heat! The 25 days at or above 90° had people searching for ways to stay cool during a summer where community pools were closed due to the

The highest we climbed was 95° on July 6th and July 7th, this was also in the middle of 8 straight days in the 90s to start July.

The biggest storm we experienced in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio was the derecho on August 10. The storm originated in Iowa and spanned over 700 miles across the midwest bringing damaging winds gusts over 70 mph which led to one death in Fort Wayne. Kendallville was one of the hardest-hit communities with damage throughout the city to homes from fallen trees.

Finally, we can’t forget about the tropics. This hurricane season was record-setting with 30 named storms going all the way to Iota in the Greek alphabet. The continental U.S. saw 12 landfalling storms, including Hurricane Laura which devastated parts of the Gulf Coast as a category 4 storm with winds near 150 mph.

In response to the damage caused in the Gulf, I&M sent crews from Northeast Indiana to help restore power and volunteers with our local Red Cross also traveled to the impacted areas to help those in need.

As for 2021 we are already off to an interesting start after and icy New Year’s Day.