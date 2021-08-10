2020 Midwest Derecho one year later

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On August 10, 2020, a derecho tore through the Midwest, leaving billions of dollars worth of damage across several states.

Storm development started just west of Iowa and quickly gained strength. Estimated wind gusts reached nearly 140 mph in Cedar Rapids, IA. As these storms rolled through they caused widespread power outages, downed trees, and damage to structures and crops. The derecho covered 90,000 square miles and impacted over 20 million people. NOAA estimates indicate this is the costliest thunderstorm event in modern history for the United States, causing more than $11 billion in damage.

Estimated Peak Wind Speeds from August 10, 2020. Green signifies gusts of 60-70 mph with pink approaching 140 mph

While the storms lost strength as they moved through Indiana, wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph were recorded in our area. This also led to downed trees and power lines scattered throughout the region. One woman in Allen County lost her life as a result of the storms.

Noble County saw some of the more significant damage with trees down on homes and bent power lines.

Winds reached nearly 70 mph in Kendallville, one year ago residents recall storms as fast-moving and at times scary.

