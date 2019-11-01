2019 Halloween 2nd snowiest ever in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Light snow showers dropped a half inch of snow accumulation at Fort Wayne International Airport on Halloween night.

Thursday’s precipitation started as rain, and then changed over to snow as cooler air arrived during the evening hours. Much of the snow that fell melted on contact, but the official observation accounted for a half inch of snow throughout the duration of the event.

Snow on Halloween has not been too common in Fort Wayne, in fact there was only one time that Fort Wayne saw more snow on holiday. Back in 1917, Fort Wayne saw 1.5″ of snow and that record still holds. The most recent snow accumulation on Halloween was back in 2014, when Fort Wayne observed a trace amount.

Howling winds accompanied the wintry precipitation yesterday, with a 43 mph gust recorded in Fort Wayne.