FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A significant winter storm moves in later this week. Here’s a quick breakdown of the timeline and weather conditions coming our way.



Thursday: Rain/ice/snow possible. Mainly rain during the day with temps above freezing.



Friday (A 15 Fury Alert Day) : Snow accumulations start late night/overnight and continue all day Friday. It will be a terrible travel day at a time when many want to hit the roads early to reach their destinations. Wind gusts up to 50 mph teamed with the snow will create blizzard-like conditions. The winds also send in very cold air. Our highest temp will only be in the low teens and wind chills will be below zero. Highest snow accumulations will fall north/northwest of Fort Wayne. 2″-4″ are expected around Fort Wayne and for areas to the south and east. 4″-7″ are expected to the north and west.

Bookmark this page and keep checking back for updates as this forecast and snow amounts will continue to be fine-tuned and adjusted, as needed, all week long.

Saturday/Christmas Eve: Still dangerously cold, but less windy. The snow from the storm system is done. However, some lake effect snow may be blowing in, especially north of Fort Wayne.



Sunday/Christmas Day: Continued cold for Christmas. Single-digit highs and lows around 0°.

For more detailed forecast info, visit our WANE Weather Page.