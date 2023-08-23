FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team has declared a 15 Fury Alert Day for Thursday (August 24th, 2023).

This is due to a dangerous combination of high heat and humidity. An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for all of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 11 AM Thursday to midnight Thursday night. It will feel as hot as 110 degrees when you combine the high heat and humidity together.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in place on Thursday.

Oppressive humidity is expected on Thursday.

The high heat and humidity has prompted a 15 Fury Alert Day for Thursday.

This is the biggest heatwave of the year so far. Thursday’s high temperature in the mid-90s could be record breaking.

Stay safe when the heat and humidity is this high. Limit your time outdoors if possible, stay hydrated, and check on your neighbors. Wednesday’s heat and humidity levels will still be elevated prior to the peak of the heatwave on Thursday. We’ll cross our fingers low rain chances pan out and will cool things off slightly. Click the link below for full forecast details.