FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday’s incoming winter storm is system is likely to bring both rain and snow across the area and, this time around, some areas could be seeing heavy snow (4″ or more).

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern parts of the area from Friday morning till Saturday afternoon. Around 6″ or more of snow (or more) is possible around LaGrange and Angola.

Winter Storm Watch issued Fri-Sat.

The track and timing of events for Friday continues to fluctuate, but this is what we know now:

*A rain/snow mix may begin as early as the morning drive Friday. More snow is likely north of Fort Wayne than south Friday AM.

*Like Tuesday, a transition to rain takes place for many spots during the daytime Friday. Snow may keep falling in northern areas.

*Friday night, rain will transition back to snow as early as the evening, 5 pm and after.

*Windy conditions continue with maximum gusts reaching 50+ mph Friday night into Saturday morning.

*Arctic cold follows this system with temps plummeting in the upcoming days.

