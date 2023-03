FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team has declared Friday (March 10) to be a 15 Fury Alert Day.

Here’s why:

The highest snow amounts will be found in northern locations.

TRAVEL IMPACTS – Blowing heavy/wet snow will cause slushy travel

Friday AM drive most impacted

Chance PM drive may still be slick



WINDY MOMENTS – Gusts up to 35 mph

To read all the details of Friday’s forecast, click to visit our forecast page.