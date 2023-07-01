FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – June 2023 is in the books and it will most be remembered for the lack of rainfall across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio that worsened local drought conditions.

June 2023 was the 11th driest June on record, with only 1.39 inches of rain adding up in Fort Wayne. This is over three inches below average and will go down as the driest June since 2012. Some parts of our area received higher totals than what Fort Wayne received, but the Fort Wayne International Airport only saw measurable rainfall on five June days.

June precipitation was well below average in Fort Wayne.

Poor air quality was also a big weather story in June, due to Canadian wildfire smoke. By month’s end, we experienced 13 days where hazy skies were reported in Fort Wayne.

Canadian wildfire smoke led to several hazy June days.

Temperature-wise, we ended up below average by 1.7 degrees. The first few days of June were very warm, but cooler times set up in the middle of the month, as a result of a cool northerly wind flow.

June was cooler than average in Fort Wayne.

July typically brings very steady warm temperatures and more rainfall. July is the third wettest month in Fort Wayne.

July typically brings temperatures that do not move much and more rainfall.

This July, we have chances for above average precipitation in our area, as the active storm track we entered into late in June looks to persist. There are equal chances for above or below average temperatures, meaning we’re more likely to end up around our average July temperatures.

CPC: Above average precipitation probabilities in July 2023.

CPC: Equal chances for above or below average temperatures in July 2023.

We hope you have a safe and happy July! For the latest forecast information, you can visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page.