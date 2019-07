We could soon have our second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season and the first to threaten the U.S. this year, Barry. Typically we associate tropical systems to have tropical origins, such as developing off the coast of Africa or in the Gulf of Mexico. However, the way that Barry could form is somewhat unique, as it would have originated over land.

This storm system originally started in the Central Plains and was providing typical summer-time thunderstorms that pop up in the afternoon and diminish in the evening. As the system has moved eastward it has also started drifting to the south, eventually reaching the Florida Panhandle.