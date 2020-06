FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Large plumes of dust that originated from the Sahara Desert in Africa are arriving in the United States. Impacts have already been felt in Caribbean, where weather conditions have been hazy, with reduced air quality due to all of the dust particulates in the air.

Dust from the Sahara Desert travels in the Saharan Air Layer (SAL), which is a dry layer of air located roughly 5,000 feet above the Earth's service. Steering provided by the easterly trade winds transported the plumes of dust over 4,000 miles to the west, towards the United States.