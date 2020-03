FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Local couples have put their wedding plans on hold as a result of the recent stay at home order.

Kaila Ortiz, a Fort Wayne bride to be, was supposed to get married on May 1st. She had planned to get celebrate the day with family at her dream venue, Memorial Park. Kaila said that one of the top reasons she postponed her wedding due to a health condition that someone in her wedding party has.