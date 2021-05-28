Watch: US Naval Academy graduates toss caps in the air

The Class of 2021 tossed their caps into the air to celebrate their graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday.

Most of the 1,084 graduates were commissioned as officers in the Navy and Marine Corps, including 784 Navy ensigns and 274 Marines as 2nd lieutenants. About 28% of the graduating class are women.

The commissioning ceremony was held in person again at the Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis, a year after the academy held its first-ever virtual graduation and commissioning ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.