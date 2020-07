FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Johnnie Mae Farm Market is now open on Fridays through the rest of the summer and into the fall. The weekly market will run from 2 to 6 PM, located in the Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood at 2518 Winter St. in Fort Wayne.

The opening of the market signals the third year of public sales, which have been delayed this year due to the pandemic.