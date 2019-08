SOUTHWEST ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - Southwest Allen County Schools starts a new year Tuesday, and students at one of the elementary schools will notice some improvements and a major expansion.

Over the last year, construction crews have been working on a significant $10 million expansion project at Lafayette Meadows Elementary School. A brand new, 12-classroom addition features non-traditional common areas between classrooms that can be sectioned off using internal garage doors.