AND THEY’RE OFF: The annual Chicago Ducky Derby took place Thursday. It’s an annual fundraiser for the Special Olympics Illinois. People can ‘adopt’ a rubber ducky and watch it race to the finish line. Over 63,000 rubber ducks were adopted this year and dumped into the Chicago River.
WATCH: Rubber duckies race down Chicago River
