WATCH: Rubber duckies race down Chicago River

(CBS) Burger King is best known for the beefy Whopper, but now the fast food giant is offering an alternative nationwide: a flame-broiled version that contains no meat. The Impossible Whopper's patty is a plant-based product that looks like beef.

We had Henry Gonzalez try a regular Whopper and the Impossible version. "As far as flavor: it tastes the same," Gonzalez says, "it's just as good, I would have to say. CBS correspondent Tom Hanson asked Gonzalez, "If someone were to set this in front of you and tell you this is a normal burger, would you believe them?" Gonzalez said "Yeah."