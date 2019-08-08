WATCH: Rubber duckies race down Chicago River

by: CBS Newspath

AND THEY’RE OFF: The annual Chicago Ducky Derby took place Thursday. It’s an annual fundraiser for the Special Olympics Illinois. People can ‘adopt’ a rubber ducky and watch it race to the finish line. Over 63,000 rubber ducks were adopted this year and dumped into the Chicago River.

