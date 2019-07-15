SCARY: Look at the terrifying moment a raft went over a waterfall in Ohiopyle State Park in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The park operations manager said the rafters missed signs telling them to exit the river before the falls. He added the people had life jackets on and all six were rescued and are doing fine.
Watch: Rafters go over waterfall
