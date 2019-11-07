Watch: Racing boats flip simultaneously

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS) Two boats racing side by side in the Race World Offshore Key West Championships flipped simultaneously on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on the fifth lap of the Super Stock race off Key West. The fast moving boats rose perpendicular to the water between the second and third turns, before both landed upside-down.

The race was stopped for safety and both teams’ driver and throttleman were able to exit the overturned boats.

Racing off the Florida Keys is set to continue Friday, with the finals set for Sunday.