Bodycam video of two US officers who freed a little girl who got her head stuck between the metal bars of a balcony railing last month was released by police in Boulder, Colorado.

Officers used a heavy battering ram to spread the bars just enough so the girl could squeeze her head out.

The girl then got a hug from her mother and a sticker from the police officers who freed her.

Boulder police said they shared the video on Twitter with the mother’s permission.