ITALY (CNN) A person in Italy narrowly missed being crushed by a landslide and the incident was caught on camera.

Authorities in the Campania region on Tuesday posted closed circuit video which showed a person, circled in red in the video, walking away about 15 seconds before a massive landslide comes into view.

They considered it a miracle that the person is still alive and on Facebook citizens were reminded to pay attention to bad weather alerts issued by authorities.