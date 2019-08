NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) Police in Tennessee pulled over a man riding a scooter on an interstate in Nashville on Thursday. He rode about four miles before police were able to top him and much of his journey was caught on state department of transportation cameras.

He first traveled on I-24 before moving to I-40, at one point crossing two lanes of traffic. The man told officers he was a visitor and had been trying to get to the airport.

Officers let him off with a warning.