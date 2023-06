CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Ark. (CBS) A severe thunderstorm produced large hail as it impacted parts of western Arkansas on Wednesday, June 14.

Video by Debbie Trimble Beckwith shows large hail pummelling water on Lake Ouachita, in Crystal Springs. Beckwith shared the videos to Facebook and included images that show the large hailstones and damage to vehicles.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area on Wednesday. The service warned of baseball-sized hail.