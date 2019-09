FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Golf legend Jack Nicklaus is no stranger to great golf shots, and Tuesday, he scored one in Fort Wayne.

The Golden Bear, playing for a second day at Sycamore Hills, a course he designed, hit a long putt well off the green on 18 to finish his round. After it dropped, Nicklaus shrugged then tipped his cap to the cheering crowd in attendance.

Just another day on the golf course for the “Golfer of the Century.”

Watch the putt above.