LEARNING TO WALK: Take a look at some of this giraffe’s wobbly first steps just minutes after it was born! The giraffe was born Saturday at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, CO. The baby giraffe is about 6 feet tall and doesn’t have a name yet.
Watch: Giraffe baby takes first steps
