FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- A Fort Wayne boy battling a rare disease will put himself to work this weekend to raise money to donate to benefit others who are suffering.

At just 4 years old, Kyler Drenning was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer, known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Gliomas (DIPG). Now, at age 10, Kyler has continued to beat the odds, fighting the disease everyday.