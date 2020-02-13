Watch: Customer takes out shoplifter with shopping cart

(WGCL) Surveillance video released by the Peachtree City Police Department in Georgia shows a customer perfectly time his cart push to take out an alleged shoplifter.

The video shows the customer with his shopping cart watching the alleged shoplifter running out of the store. As the suspect tried to run away, the man perfectly executes a cart push that sends the man crashing to the ground.

Police then take the suspect into custody. He was later identified as 41 year-old Marcus Smith of Forsyth, Ga. Smith is facing charges of felony shoplifting and obstruction of an officer.

We’re now wondering what the hero’s average bowling score is.