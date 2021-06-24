Watch: Cow from escaped herd captured in Los Angeles suburb

A cow that eluded authorities after a small herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse was found in a park and captured, but not without a fight.

Two wranglers lassoed the cow but it knocked down and kicked one of them early Thursday in the Whittier Narrows recreation area about 10 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The cow was among 40 that escaped from a slaughterhouse Tuesday evening and ran through a neighborhood in suburban Pico Rivera, where one was shot and killed when it charged at a family and all but one were later rounded up.