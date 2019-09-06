Fort Wayne Youth Climate Strike

Fort Wayne Youth Climate Strike

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Wayne Youth Climate Strike"

Flood Plain Possibilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Plain Possibilities"

People arrive to Area 51

Thumbnail for the video titled "People arrive to Area 51"

New information on Klopfer investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "New information on Klopfer investigation"

Indiana AG talks ex-abortion doc investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indiana AG talks ex-abortion doc investigation"

AG Curtis Hill on Klopfer investigation and fetal remains

Thumbnail for the video titled "AG Curtis Hill on Klopfer investigation and fetal remains"

FWPD searching for hotel armed robbery suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "FWPD searching for hotel armed robbery suspect"

FWPD officer arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "FWPD officer arrested"

RNNC returns to Fort Wayne

Thumbnail for the video titled "RNNC returns to Fort Wayne"

Eddie Merlot's hosts Make-A-Wish event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eddie Merlot's hosts Make-A-Wish event"

Focus 15: Shattering the Silence segment 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Focus 15: Shattering the Silence segment 1"

Focus 15: Shattering The Silence segment 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Focus 15: Shattering The Silence segment 2"

Top Stories

Fort Wayne Youth Climate Strike

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Wayne Youth Climate Strike"

Flood Plain Possibilities

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Plain Possibilities"

People arrive to Area 51

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "People arrive to Area 51"

New information on Klopfer investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New information on Klopfer investigation"

Indiana AG talks ex-abortion doc investigation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Indiana AG talks ex-abortion doc investigation"

AG Curtis Hill on Klopfer investigation and fetal remains

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "AG Curtis Hill on Klopfer investigation and fetal remains"

FWPD searching for hotel armed robbery suspect

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "FWPD searching for hotel armed robbery suspect"

FWPD officer arrested

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "FWPD officer arrested"

RNNC returns to Fort Wayne

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "RNNC returns to Fort Wayne"

Eddie Merlot's hosts Make-A-Wish event

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Eddie Merlot's hosts Make-A-Wish event"

Focus 15: Shattering the Silence segment 1

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Focus 15: Shattering the Silence segment 1"

Focus 15: Shattering The Silence segment 2

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Focus 15: Shattering The Silence segment 2"

Don't Miss

Children's zoo alligator swims by with lunch

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Children's zoo alligator swims by with lunch"

Friday is National Pepperoni Pizza day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday is National Pepperoni Pizza day"

Eddie Merlot's hosts Make-A-Wish event

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Eddie Merlot's hosts Make-A-Wish event"

Would you get a refrigerator safe to ensure your treats were safe from someone else's hands?

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Would you get a refrigerator safe to ensure your treats were safe from someone else's hands?"

Sunday Runday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Runday"

2 Amish men flee to avoid drinking and driving arrest

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Amish men flee to avoid drinking and driving arrest"

It's National Cheeseburger Day!

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "It's National Cheeseburger Day!"

Beware fake Amazon reviews

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Beware fake Amazon reviews"

The Mouse Game

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "The Mouse Game"

Oliver DNA Results

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Oliver DNA Results"

Rock Creek Container Homes

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Rock Creek Container Homes"

Take a tour of the shipping container home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Take a tour of the shipping container home"

Sports

Carroll tops Northrop 4-0 in boys soccer on 9/19/19

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Carroll tops Northrop 4-0 in boys soccer on 9/19/19"

Warsaw's Harrison Mevis making own name in the kicking game

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Warsaw's Harrison Mevis making own name in the kicking game"

'Big Game Bound' Week 3: QB injuries, life as an esports pro

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Big Game Bound' Week 3: QB injuries, life as an esports pro"

GOTW Preview: Snider at Homestead

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "GOTW Preview: Snider at Homestead"

Homestead full interviews Chad Zolman, Matt Miller, Braeden Hardwick on 9/17/19

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Homestead full interviews Chad Zolman, Matt Miller, Braeden Hardwick on 9/17/19"

Full interviews with Jon Barnes Jr., Jayshawn Underwood, and Kurt Tippmann at Snider football practice on 9/18/19

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interviews with Jon Barnes Jr., Jayshawn Underwood, and Kurt Tippmann at Snider football practice on 9/18/19"

USF falls to Indiana Wesleyan 3-1 in women's volleyball on 9/18/19

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "USF falls to Indiana Wesleyan 3-1 in women's volleyball on 9/18/19"

Carroll tops Bishop Luers 6-0 in girls soccer on hat trick from Kelsi Hoot on 9/18/19

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Carroll tops Bishop Luers 6-0 in girls soccer on hat trick from Kelsi Hoot on 9/18/19"

#HZone15 2 Minute Drill - Week 4 - Lakeland's Keith Thompson

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "#HZone15 2 Minute Drill - Week 4 - Lakeland's Keith Thompson"

Mastodons top Green Bay 1-0 in men's soccer on 9/17/19 - video courtesy: Teresa Turner/PFW Athletics

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mastodons top Green Bay 1-0 in men's soccer on 9/17/19 - video courtesy: Teresa Turner/PFW Athletics"

Bishop Dwenger sweeps Bishop Luers in volleyball on 9/17/19

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop Dwenger sweeps Bishop Luers in volleyball on 9/17/19"

Canterbury tops Blackhawk Christian 1-0 in boys soccer on 9/17/19

Sports /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Canterbury tops Blackhawk Christian 1-0 in boys soccer on 9/17/19"

Weather

Flooded neighborhoods in Winnie, Texas

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooded neighborhoods in Winnie, Texas"

Imelda: Houston flooding aerials

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Imelda: Houston flooding aerials"

Remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda"

Cars stuck in flash floods in Texas

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cars stuck in flash floods in Texas"

Imelda- View from Galveston, Texas

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Imelda- View from Galveston, Texas"

Dragonflies radar

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dragonflies radar"

Storms cause damage in Michigan

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Storms cause damage in Michigan"

Sioux Falls storm damage

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sioux Falls storm damage"

Silence, devastation mark Bahamas town; but some are staying

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Silence, devastation mark Bahamas town; but some are staying"

Dorian passes over Outer Banks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dorian passes over Outer Banks"

Jeep pulled from ocean

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Jeep pulled from ocean"

Featured Video

New music curriculum pauses a FWCS teacher's retirement

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New music curriculum pauses a FWCS teacher's retirement"

Friday is National Pepperoni Pizza day

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday is National Pepperoni Pizza day"

Flooded neighborhoods in Winnie, Texas

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooded neighborhoods in Winnie, Texas"

Sunday Runday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Runday"

Remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda"

Toy Insider top toys for 2019

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Toy Insider top toys for 2019"

Washington Monument Ribbon Cutting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington Monument Ribbon Cutting"

KCSO, KPD officers save man's life

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "KCSO, KPD officers save man's life"

Indiana lawmakers talk about increasing semi weight limits

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Indiana lawmakers talk about increasing semi weight limits"

Wisconsin corn maze

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Wisconsin corn maze"