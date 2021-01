FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A Summit City gas station has earned the unofficial title of Luckiest Spot in the city for lottery payouts. Using the Hoosier Lottery database, WANE 15 was able to track down the retailer that scored the most wins of $1,000 or more in 2020.

The walls of Grand Food Junction at the intersection of N. Coliseum Blvd. and Lake Ave. are papered with posters advertising big wins. A corner of the gas station store gives customers a small space to fill out tickets or scrape scratch-offs clean.