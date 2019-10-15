Watch: Car narrowly avoids sheriff after sliding on black ice

(CBS) — WATCH OUT! A Lincoln County, Wyoming sheriff’s deputy and others had a close call during a traffic stop when a passing car lost control after it hit a patch of black ice. No one was injured in the incident. Take a look at this scary moment.
