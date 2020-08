FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The potential demolition of a former southeast-side elementary school has been put pause as a group of neighbors work to save the building. Ward Elementary School, owned by Fort Wayne Community Schools, has become a discussion point between the neighbors, school system and ARCH.

Ward Elementary School, later named L.C. Ward Education Center was built near the intersection of Oxford Street and Warsaw Street in the early 1930's, opening in 1931, according to ARCH Executive Director Connie Haas Zuber. 90 years later, the building sits empty.